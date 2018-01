There was success of a different kind for Ronan O'Gara on Tuesday evening when a horse he owns by the name of Bachelor ran out the winner of the Matchbook Casino Handicap at Kempton Park.

The three-year-old, trained by Joseph O'Brien, came home in front with Fran Berry in the plate.

Bachelor had run six times prior to tonight's engagement at the all-weather track and it's previous best finish was second in the Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF H'cap at the Curragh last May.