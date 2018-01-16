Munster captain Peter O’Mahony is "hopeful" of proving his fitness ahead of the Champions Cup pool finale against Castres on Sunday, but a decision on his selection won’t be made until later in the week.

Johann van Graan’s side host the French side (kick-off 1pm) knowing a win will ensure they top the group regardless of results elsewhere, while still hoping to qualify as one of the best pool winners to seal a coveted home quarter-final.

O’Mahony limped off with an ankle injury in the defeat to Racing 92 last weekend and is Munster’s only injury concern going into this game.

The 28-year-old remains hopeful of putting his hand up for selection.

"I took a bit of a bang on the ankle," he told RTÉ Sport. "It was better to come off and keep an eye on it.

"I’ll play it by ear with the medics this week and I’m hoping to be fit for the weekend. The medical staff are giving me every opportunity."

Van Graan too said that despite missing training today with the squad, they are giving the flanker every opportunity to play on Sunday.

"We’ll monitor him during the week," he said. "He’s a very important part of our team, he’s our captain, so I’m hopeful that he will be available to play. We’ll just take it day-by-day."

O’Mahony acknowledges a "massive performance" is required against a "very complete rugby team" who brushed aside Leicester Tigers last time out.

O'Mahony claims a lineout in the 17-17 draw against Castres earlier in the campaign

While Van Graan was only an interested spectator when the sides drew earlier in the pool, the South African is acutely aware of the challenge that awaits in Thomond Park.

"We knew looking at these two games [Racing 92 and Castres], both teams are currently in the top four of the French league, so they are quality opposition and hitting form.

"It will be a massive test on Sunday."

Van Graan confirmed there are no other injury concerns from the defeat in Paris, while Niall Scannell and Dave O’Callaghan have returned to training.

Listen to live and exclusive Champions Cup radio commentary of Montpellier v Leinster (Saturday 1pm) and Wasps v Ulster (Sunday 3.15pm) on RTÉ Radio 1.