Tommy Bowe has announced his retirement from rugby at the end of this season in a poem.

The 69-times capped Ireland winger took to Twitter and said that he would be bringing an end to his playing career shortly.

"I've spent most of my career in Belfast, At first George said I wasn't fast, I eventually found my gears, Had some incredible years, But it's time to tell you - this is my last," he wrote.

Just moments later, the news of his retirement was confirmed by his club Ulster, who he featured for 163 times either side of a spell in Wales with the Ospreys.

But it’s time to tell you - this is my last! pic.twitter.com/KZa8Rwk4G1 — Tommy Bowe (@TommyBowe14) January 15, 2018

The 33-year-old was still playing regularly for Ulster before a recent injury sidelined him for eight weeks. He is still available to play for Ireland, though his appearances have been limited in recent years due to injury and the rise of new, young players.

The scored 62 tries for Ulster and 30 for Ireland, including a vital touchdown against Wales in Cardiff in the win which secured the historic 2009 Grand Slam.

Thanks for the memories, @TommyBowe14. Let’s finish this season with a few more special days! pic.twitter.com/6dybDviMnK — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) January 15, 2018

Monaghan-born Bowe also played five times for the British and Irish Lions, scoring three tries.

Ulster's form in the Pro14 this season hasn't been impressive, but they can still progress in the European Champions Cup.

Their win over La Rochelle at the weekend means they sit at the top of Pool 1 and a victory over Wasps on Sunday should be enough to send them through to the quarter-finals.