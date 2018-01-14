France and Toulon centre Mathieu Bastareaud is facing an EPCR investigation after appearing to direct a homophobic slur at Treviso’s Sebastian Negri during Sunday’s Champions Cup match.

In the 80th minute of Toulon's 36-0 win over the Italian side, Bastareaud was heard on the referee's microphone appearing to call the referee a "f****t".

The referee spoke to the player but did not take any disciplinary action. However, in a statement released afterwards, European club rugby's governing body said they were reviewing the incident.

"EPCR has been made aware of an incident towards the end of today’s RC Toulon v Benetton Rugby Champions Cup match," read the statement.

"The Citing Commissioner is considering the incident as part of his routine review of the match, and will make a decision when he has concluded his enquiries."

Basteraud, for his part, has issued a tweet apologising for "his response to the insults" of Negri and apologised to those he had offended.

Bonsoir tout le monde,

Je tiens à m’excuser de ma réaction aux insultes du joueur Italien.

J’ai mal réagi en répondant à sa provocation, j’en suis sincèrement navré pour les personnes que j’ai pu blesser. — Mathieu Bastareaud (@BastaOfficiel) January 14, 2018

"Good evening everybody, I want to apologise for my response to the insults of the Italian player. I reacted badly in responding to his provocation, I am sincerely sorry to the people I have offended," he tweeted.