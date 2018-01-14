Billy Vunipola is set to miss the start of England's Six Nations campaign after suffering a fractured forearm playing for Saracens against Ospreys on Saturday.

Saracens confirmed the injury in a short statement on the club's official website, leaving England boss Eddie Jones to plan for a likely campaign without the experienced number eight.

In a statement, his club said: "Saracens can confirm that as a result of an injury sustained in Saturday's European Rugby Champions Cup match against Ospreys, Billy Vunipola has fractured his forearm. Vunipola had an x-ray today (Sunday) confirming the injury.

"Billy is due to see a specialist later this week, when a time-frame for recovery may be defined. But until that time Saracens will make no further comment. Saracens will issue a further statement once Billy has seen a specialist."

The news is a big blow for Jones, who will name his squad on Thursday for the opener against Italy in Rome on February 4.

He is already braced for the unavailability of forward James Haskell, who was shown a red card in Wasps' 33-28 Champions Cup defeat to Harlequins on Saturday.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby will now convene a disciplinary hearing for 32-year-old Haskell, which is likely to take place in the next few days. He could face a ban of up to six weeks.

The flanker has just been restored to Jones' extended squad after emerging from a spell of indifferent form and would have been in the champions' plans for Rome and beyond.

Meanwhile Vunipola faces a further spell on the sidelines, with the draw against Ospreys marking only his second comeback game after a three-month absence with knee trouble.