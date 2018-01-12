Chris Cloete and Billy Holland will both start at the U Arena for Munster's crunch Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 after coming through return-to-play protocol, but Niall Scannell is out with a rib injury.

Cloete and Holland are okay to line up against the Top 14 giants on Sunday after suffering knocks in the New Year's Day Pro14 defeat to Ulster.

Scannell, however, has not fully recovered from the damage he sustained at Kinsgpan Stadium and will not feature.

Stephen Archer joins Dave Kilcoyne and Rhys Marshall in the front row, as Holland resumes his partnership with Jean Kleyn in the second row.

The pack is completed with the back row of captain Peter O’Mahony, Cloete and CJ Stander.

The all-international backline remains intact with Simon Zebo at fullback and Andrew Conway and Keith Earls on the wings.

Rory Scannell partners Chris Farrell in midfield as Conor Murray and Ian Keatley continue as the half-backs.

If sprung from the bench, James Cronin will make his first European appearance of the season.

Munster (v Racing 92): Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (Capt), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, John Ryan, Darren O’Shea, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Alex Wootton.

Listen to live and exclusive radio commentary of Ulster v La Rochelle (Saturday 1pm) and Racing v Munster (Sunday 3.15pm) on RTÉ Radio 1.