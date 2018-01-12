Leinster head coach Leo Cullen will hand a Champions Cup debut to James Lowe and a first European start for Jordan Larmour in Sunday's Champions Cup clash at home to Glasgow Warriors.

Unbeaten Leinster will look to seal their place in the quarter-finals at the RDS (kick-off 1pm) and Cullen has decided to add serious attacking threat with the inclusion of the 20-year-old former St Andrew’s student and the versatile Kiwi.

Lowe is yet to feature in Europe because Leinster can choose just two Antipodean players under competition rules, while Larmour was on the bench for the back-to-back games against Exeter Chiefs last month and starred in the backline in the Pro14 over the festive fixtures.

He will assume the full-back jersey with Rob Kearney missing out against a side they haven’t lost to in Europe since 1999.

Kiwi scrum-half Jamison-Gibson Park misses out, his place on the bench going to Nick McCarthy.

Elsewhere in the backline, Isa Nacewa deputises for the injured Garry Ringrose at centre, with Fergus McFadden lining up on the opposite wing to Lowe, while Luke McGrath and Johnny Sexton form the half-back partnership.

Cian Healy, suspended from the first fixture to Exeter, returns but will have to make do with a place on the replacements bench with Jack McGrath getting the nod at loosehead. He is joined in the frontrow by hooker Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong.

Scott Fardy will partner Devin Toner in the second row, while Jordi Murphy, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan complete the backrow.

Leinster team v Glasgow Warriors: Jordan Larmour; Fergus McFadden, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa (captain), James Lowe; Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Jack McGrath, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Jordi Murphy, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Leavy, Nick McCarthy, Ross Byrne, Rob Kearney

Listen to live and exclusive radio commentary of Ulster v La Rochelle (Saturday 1pm) and Racing v Munster (Sunday 3.15pm) on RTÉ Radio 1.