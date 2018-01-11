Glasgow may be out of the race for the last eight of the Champions Cup but Greg Peterson believes they can strike a blow for their Guinness Pro14 ambitions with victory over Leinster this weekend.

Dave Rennie's Warriors head to Dublin on Sunday for a clash that has only pride at stake, having suffered four straight European defeats.

But they could yet end up facing Leo Cullen's men in the Pro14 play-offs, with the Scotstoun men the runaway leaders in Conference A and Leinster just two points behind Scarlets in the league's other section.

And with that in mind Peterson says his side are looking to place some doubt in their rivals' minds.

He said: "I haven't been playing much this season and it has been hard watching those European games. It has been a whole other level for us and at times we have probably adapted poorly.

"But this week we have changed our approach and solely focused on ourselves and what we do best in the Pro14.

"We're really focused on bringing that into the next two games. All the boys selected want to put their best foot forward and these games will put us in good stead for the rest of the Pro14.

"We want to right those wrongs from the games against Leinster and Exeter because they were pretty upsetting results.

"In my history here Leinster has always been a tough match.

"So if we can get one-up on them in the European competition, knock them down a peg and make it harder for them to qualify, so be it," said Peterson.

"We want to try to do everything we can. You always want that bit of mental edge."

