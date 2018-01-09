Simon Zebo's move to Racing 92 has been confirmed in an interview with the Top 14 club's website, just five days out from Munster's trip to face the French side in a crunch Champions Cup clash.

News broke in October that the Corkman would not be signing a new contract with the IRFU and intended to head overseas at the end of this campaign.

Several clubs were reported to be circling for his services, but it's Paris he's destined for, and a reunion with former Munster team-mate Donnacha Ryan.

When asked how the Thomond Park faithful reacted to his decision to move, Zebo said: "It was difficult at first but I think they understand and accept my decision.

"The decision was very difficult to make, I have a great connection with them, with everyone at the club but it was the right moment."

Zebo also analysed the weekend meeting at the U Arena, a game crucial to the province's hopes of progression to the quarters.

"Of course it’s going to be a very, very big game," he said.

"It's a difficult match for both teams but especially for the Munster. We will have to do the maximum, give everything we have and not make mistakes if we want to make a result. Racing is one of the best teams in Europe but hey, Munster are too."

Listen to live and exclusive radio commentary of Ulster v La Rochelle (Saturday 1pm) and Racing v Munster (Sunday 3.15pm) on RTÉ Radio 1.