Jonathan Sexton believes there's "confusion" over the sensitive issue of Head Injury Assessments (HIAs) and again played down any suggestion his tackling technique leaves him more open to damaging impacts.

Sexton was forced out of Leinster's Champions Cup slaying of Exeter Chiefs before Christmas after taking a heavy hit to the head when making a tackle.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt, speaking at the RTÉ Sport Awards that night, claimed Sexton had passed the HIA but it later emerged that he had in fact failed it.

It reopened a can of worms for the outhalf who was forced to take a break from the game two years ago due to successive concussions.

Leinster return to European action on Sunday when Glasgow come to the RDS, and Sexton was keen to downplay fears he's vulnerable to picking up a fresh injury.

"I saw somebody getting concussed tackling low at the weekend," he said.

"That's rugby. It's a tough sport. That one (against Exeter) I was late into the space, I expected the guy inside me to stay straight, he went in and I had to go in late. I got caught unexpected.

"There was a lot made of it. I was probably a little bit shook by the initial impact but I was fine 10, 15 minutes later. I think there was obviously confusion around the HIA. You can pass your HIA and still not return to the pitch; thus you fail it.

"That can be based on how you feel after the initial contact. If the doctor even suspects that you might have had a concussion, even though you've passed your HIA, you don't go back out.

"It's a hard area, especially if people in the media don't fully understand it then it can lead to a lot of, I suppose, uncertainty and media coverage. But I was fine. The day later I was fine. I got it on the soft part of my head. It wasn't even the collision, it was just where I got it."

Sexton leaves the field during Exeter clash late last year

Former Ireland team doctor Cliff Beirne explains difficulties of assessing head injuries

Back in action and targeting progression in the Champions Cup as well as a healthy Six Nations campaign, Sexton said he's feeling in good shape.

The 32-year-old insisted he's come out the other side of some challenging times a stronger, more aware player and is relishing the opportunity to prove it in the coming year.

"Over the last year, in terms of staying fit, I've learned a lot. I learned the hard way at the start of last year. I kept picking up these niggles that were really frustrating for me.

"I couldn't get form or a run of games together. I got a dead leg and picked up an injury off the back of that.

"I've learned a lot over the last year. I've met some really important people who've guided me in a really good way who I'll keep with me now for the rest of my career. So through the bad times you can get better; that's what I've tried to do.

"Thankfully, touch wood, I haven't picked up any this year. 2017 was pretty good to me."