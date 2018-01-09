Connacht’s Jarrad Butler is eager to continue their good European run following an eventful Christmas period for the province.

The Westerners return to European action on top of Pool 5 of the Challenge Cup as they take on Worcester, looking to maintain a 100% record in the process.

But their Pro14 form has not been as strong, with recent interpro defeats to Munster and Leinster.

Butler said: "It has been a mixed bag of results. Really good start, we played well against Leinster and a tough week with Munster but right now everyone is really excited to get into the Euro game now.

"We had a pretty good result against Worcester last time here, but we have an even bigger task heading over to Sixways.

"We felt like we could have had that Leinster one but just couldn’t finish it off. Munster were pretty outstanding last week and piled it on when we were under a little bit of pressure.

"We’ve reviewed that now and hopefully we can fix it going into this week. We took a lot of positives in terms of some of the young blokes getting good opportunities.

"We’re in a good spot I think at the moment in the European. If we can win this we can put ourselves in a really good place going forward.

"When Worcester play good footy, they are very hard to stop. They have some big physical forwards and some of the guys in the backline.

"They have threats all over the field so it’s important we contain them. If we let them get momentum it’s going to be a tough day at the office for sure."

It has been Butler’s first Christmas period with the province. Hailing from the Gold Coast in Australia, it has certainly been different, both in terms of rugby and handling the Irish weather.

"It has been interesting playing new year ear and what not but it has been a lot of fun," he added.

"It’s something a little bit different. I’ve chucked on a few more layers and put the boardies away. Hopefully it starts to warm up again soon."

Listen to live and exclusive radio commentary of Ulster v La Rochelle (Saturday 1pm) and Racing v Munster (Sunday 3.15pm) on RTÉ Radio 1.