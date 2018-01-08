Former Ireland prop Mike Ross has been added to the Ireland Women’s team coaching ticket.

The ex-Leinster forward will act as scrum coach under new head coach Adam Griggs.

Ross won 61 caps for Ireland at tight-head prop and since retiring from professional rugby last season has taken up a role as player-coach with Malahide in Division 2C of the Ulster Bank League.

Ross is also involved with Leinster in a mentoring capacity with age-grade players.

Jeff Carter, a former Leinster U18 Schools head coach, joins the team as assistant coach.

"We are delighted to have Jeff and Mike join the coaching team with Adam for the Six Nations," Director of Women's Rugby Anthony Eddy said.

"Mike is a great addition to the coaching team.

"Having played at the top level of the game for province and country, his technical expertise of the scrum is second to none and he will be an excellent mentor for the players."



Ireland will open their campaign away to France on 3 February in Toulouse.

They will then play Italy, Wales and Scotland at home in Donnybrook before meeting England in their final game at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

The Ireland team had a World Cup to forget

Ireland Women's Six Nations Fixtures 2018

Saturday 3 February

France Women v Ireland Women, 9pm (local) / 8pm (GMT), Stade Ernst Wallon, Toulouse

Sunday 11 February

Ireland Women v Italy Women, 1pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

Sunday 25 February

Ireland Women v Wales Women, 3pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

Sunday 11 March

Ireland Women v Scotland Women, 1pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

Friday 16 March

England Women v Ireland Women, 5.30pm, Ricoh Arena, Coventry