Ireland skipper Rory Best will return to lead Ulster in Saturday's Guinness Pro14 clash with Leinster at the RDS (5.35pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1).

Best, who has recovered from an ankle skin infection, has not featured since the game against Dragons at the start of December.

Meanwhile, scrum-half Johnny Stewart has earned a first senior start for the team, having made his debut off the bench against the same opposition earlier in the season.

Leinster have named prop Jack McGrath as captain for the tie as he wins his 123rd cap.

Ireland out-half Johnny Sexton starts on the bench, with Ross Byrne starting at 10.

Backs Garry Ringrose and Jordan Larmour also start for Leo Cullen's side for the Conference B game.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour, Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Barry Daly, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park ; Jack McGrath (capt), James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Josh Murphy, Jordi Murphy, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Ed Byrne, Andrew Porter, Mick Kearney, Max Deegan, Nick McCarthy, Johnny Sexton, Noel Reid.

Ulster: C Piutau, A Trimble, D Cave, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, C Lealiifano, J Stewart; C Black, R Best (capt), R Ah You, P Browne, I Henderson, M Rea, S Reidy, J Deysel.

Replacements: R Herring, K McCall, W Herbst, A O'Connor, N Timoney, J Cooney, J McPhillips, T Bowe.