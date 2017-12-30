Leinster have opted for 13 changes for the visit of Connacht to the RDS Arena on New Year’s Day in the Guinness Pro 12

With three interpro fixtures in 11 days Cullen has retained only two players from the XV that accounted for Munster on St. Stephen's Day.

Rob Kearney comes in at full back with Fergus McFadden also recalled on the right wing. James Lowe makes his first appearance in the RDS Arena and is retained on the left wing for his third cap for Leinster.

Noel Reid and Garry Ringrose are paired in the centre with Luke McGrath and captain Johnny Sexton as the half backs.

In the pack Peter Dooley makes his first start of the season at loosehead alongside Seán Cronin and Andrew Porter at tighthead.

Ross Molony and Ian Nagle are selected in the second row.

In the back row Dan Leavy is the only man retained from the Munster game after his Man of the Match award, with Josh van der Flier and Max Deegan joining him to complete the Leinster Rugby XV.

Leinster team: Rob Kearney, Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Noel Reid, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath

Peter Dooley, Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Ian Nagle, Dan Leavy, Josh van der Flier, Max Deegan

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Mick Kearney, Scott Fardy, Nick McCarthy, Cathal Marsh, Rory O'Loughlin

Connacht head coach Kieran Keane has made three changes to the side which demolished Ulster by a record score last Saturday night.

Cian Kelleher comes in on the wing in place of Niyi Adeolokun while there are two changes to the starting pack as Tom McCartney replaces Shane Delahunt at hooker and James Cannon is introduced for Quinn Roux in the second row.

Connacht currently lie in fifth spot in Conference A and level on points with Cardiff Blues. The western side clicked into gear spectacularly last weekend as they ran in six tries in a 44-16 win over Ulster in the Sportsground.

The match is live on RTÉ Radio 1 from 3:15pm.

Connacht team: Tiernan O’Halloran, Cian Kelleher, Bundee Aki, Tom Farrell, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion

Denis Coulson, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, James Cannon, Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon (Capt)

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Quinn Roux, Naulia Dawai, Caolin Blade, Eoin Griffin, Niyi Adeolokun.