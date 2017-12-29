Manu Tuilagi has been omitted from England's 34-man training squad which will act as the first step in their preparations for the Six Nations.

The Leicester centre has recently returned to action following a three-month lay-off due to knee surgery but has been overlooked by England head coach Eddie Jones for a two-day camp in Brighton in the new year.

Tuilagi, 26, was dismissed from England's training camp in August in disgrace after undertaking a late night drinking session, although Denny Solomona, also sent home after that incident, has been included in this trip which starts on New Year's Day.

Bath prop Beno Obano and Newcastle openside flanker Gary Graham have received their maiden international call-ups as England build towards their Six Nations opener against Italy in Rome on February 4.

Jones said: "This camp in Brighton is important for us to set the tone as a squad ahead of the Six Nations. We will need to improve if we are to hunt down our opponents and beat them.

📈 @Saracens star @owen_faz ends the year as England's top goal kicker ⭐️



Check out the #IBMTryTracker story of the year in numbers here: https://t.co/20EzZM2BLw pic.twitter.com/ynuUHbWcTW — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) December 29, 2017

"This tournament will be exciting and challenging, as we know we will play against some very strong teams.

"Brighton will provide a great base to begin our preparations with players coming away with a clear plan for our opening match of the campaign against Italy."

Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola has been recalled as he nears full fitness after a knee injury that sidelined him for the November internationals while there is also a return to the squad for Wasps flanker James Haskell.

Northampton lock Courtney Lawes will miss the camp for personal reasons while there is no room for Saracens duo Alex Lozowski and George Kruis.

England training squad:

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Nathan Earle (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester), Piers Francis (Northampton), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Jonny May (Leicester), Jack Nowell (Exeter), Henry Slade (Exeter), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Denny Solomona (Sale), Ben Te'o (Worcester), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester).

Forwards: Dan Cole (Leicester), Tom Dunn (Bath), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Jamie George (Saracens), Gary Graham (Newcastle), Dylan Hartley (Northampton), James Haskell (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Zach Mercer (Bath), Beno Obano (Bath), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter).