Leinster hooker Sean Cronin reckons Connacht are "motoring" after a stuttering start to the reign of Kieran Keane and won’t be fazed by a trip to the RDS.

The Blues host the 2016 champions on New Year’s Day in Dublin 4 (3.15pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1) suitably warned that the province's fortunes have taken a turn for the best.

An emphatic 44-16 win over Ulster on Saturday was their third victory in a row in all competitions, including back-to-back Challenge Cup successes over Brive.

Cronin believes that Leinster, second in Conference B of the Guinness Pro14, can’t afford to take anything for granted and that Connacht will be eager to change their poor record at the RDS.

"They were really impressive," said the 31-year-old Ireland hooker.

"They seem to be motoring now and I think Kieran Keane has them right where he wants them.

"They pretty much demolished a formidable Ulster side. I think they’re buzzing at the moment and they’ll fancy their chances coming to the RDS.

"I’ve been really impressed with [forwards coach] Jimmy Duffy and how he’s handling their pack. I thought their drive was immense against Ulster, put Ulster under all sorts of pressure.

"When your maul is rampaging up the pitch, gaining 20, 30 metres like it was, it’s easy to set your backs off then and that’s what it was. Ulster couldn’t really handle that.

"They’re going to be a huge challenge for us, their scrum was putting Ulster under pressure as well.

"They are two areas that we’ll have to get right to make sure that we’re able to compete, the scrum and the maul, they’re humming nicely in those two areas.

"I don’t think they are going to be too fazed by that challenge. They’ll be up for it and we’re going to have to be at the top of our game."

Cronin missed the impressive 34-24 win over Munster at Thomond Park as he recovered from a facial injury suffered against Exeter in the Champions Cup, an incident that saw the forward lose two front teeth.

"It hasn’t been ideal, especially trying to eat Christmas dinner," he joked.

"When I fell on to the ground and I looked [down] I could see the two teeth on the ground. I kind of knew I was in trouble then.

"It's part and parcel of it, at least the head was fine.

"A few of the lads were telling me I needed to toughen up and move on."