Johnny Sexton has been passed fit for Leinster’s Pro14 game against Connacht on Monday.

The Ireland out-half failed a HIA during the Blues’ Champions Cup win over Exeter at the Aviva on 16 December but the province said that the 32-year-old "has come through the Return to Play protocols and is due to be available for selection."

"Johnny’s good," backs coach Girvan Dempsey told RTÉ Sport.

"He’s fit and available for selection so it’s great to have him back.

"It was a very straightforward process, no issues really there so he’s straight back into training."

Fellow Ireland internationals Sean O’Brien and Adam Byrne will be assessed ahead of selection with the flanker's chances referred to as "touch and go..but a bit of a long shot".

Forwards Richardt Strauss (back) and James Ryan (ankle) both picked up injuries against Munster on St Stephen’s Day and have been ruled out of the RDS clash with the Westerners (3.15pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1).

Ireland prop Jack McGrath has also been ruled out as he goes through return to play protocols having been withdrawn for a Head Injury Assessment at half-time during the win at Thomond Park.