Peter Stringer has returned to Ireland after Worcester Warriors opted not to renew the 40-year-old scrum-half's contract.

Stringer penned a six-month deal with the Premiership outfit last July, linking up with compatriot Donncha O'Callaghan after stints with Saracens, Newcastle, Bath and Sale.

The former Munster stalwart made six appearances in the midlands, five of them off the bench.

Speaking to the Worcester News, director of rugby Alan Solomons said: "Peter has returned to Ireland. He hasn’t played for the side during my time here but he is very professional, trains hard and is a first-class guy.

"He has been good to have around the squad."

Stringer will likely look for another club to further extend a remarkable career.

In an interview with the Times earlier this month, he insisted he feels in good enough shape to continue, and still has the hunger for top-level rugby.

"I’ll be ready for opportunities that come up. I am ambitious, I want to play the game I love and my body feels good."