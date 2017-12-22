Darren Cave will become just the sixth Ulster player to reach a double century of caps after the centre was named in the Ulster team to take on Connacht at the Sportsground on Saturday (kick-off 7.35pm).

Cave, who made his first appearance for the province against the Border Reivers in April 2007, will start at inside centre, where he will be paired in midfield with Louis Ludik.

In the back three, Andrew Trimble returns to the starting XV on the left wing, with Craig Gilroy retained on the right and Jacob Stockdale shifting to fullback.

Peter Nelson is named to start at out-half, alongside scrum-half John Cooney, who will make his first return to Galway since joining Ulster from Connacht last summer.

In the pack, there are starts for Abbey Insurance Ulster Academy pair Matthew Dalton and Nick Timoney at lock and number 8 respectively.

Robbie Diack joins Dalton in the engine room, with captain Iain Henderson and Sean Reidy making up the back row with Timoney.

In the front row, props Andy Warwick and Wiehahn Herbst will scrum down either side of hooker John Andrew.

Ulster team to play Connacht: Jacob Stockdale; Craig Gilroy, Louis Ludik, Darren Cave, Andrew Trimble; Peter Nelson, John Cooney; Andy Warwick, John Andrew, Wiehahn Herbst, Matthew Dalton, Robbie Diack, Iain Henderson (Capt), Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Schalk van der Merwe, Ross Kane, Matthew Rea, Clive Ross, Paul Marshall, Johnny McPhillips, Rob Lyttle.

Tiernan O’Halloran, who today confirmed a two-year extension with Connacht, returns to the side at full-back and is joined by Niyi Adeolokun and Matt Healy, who scored four tries in Connacht’s win over Brive last weekend.

Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion form the half back pairing after Marmion was rested in the win against Brive.

In the pack Denis Coulson comes in at loose head in place of the injured Denis Buckley. He is joined in the front row by hooker Shane Delahunt and Finlay Bealham at tight head. In the back-row flanker Jarrad Butler returns from an injury he picked up in the victory at home to Munster in October.

Connacht have installed additional terracing in the Sportsground to accommodate the ticket demand for the Christmas fixture.

Connacht team to face Ulster: Tiernan O’Halloran; Niyi Adeleokun, Bundee Aki, Tom Farrell, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Coulson, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham; Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux; Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon (Captain).

Replacements: Tom McCartney, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, James Cannon, Naulia Dawai, James Mitchell, Eoin Griffin, Darragh Leader.