Leicester's Manu Tuilagi's citing for an alleged dangerous tackle against Munster's Chris Cloete was dismissed by at an independent disciplinary hearing in London.

The England international was facing the prospect of a minimum two-week ban just days after making his comeback from the latest injury problem to have blighted his career.

He was cited for a tackle on Cloete in the Tigers' 25-16 European Champions Cup defeat by Munster at Welford Road on Sunday and was forced to appear before Wednesday's hearing.

The news was greeted as a success by former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll, who said that the citing was a sign that rugby has 'gone soft'.

"I think the game has gone soft if we're picking up on marginal collisions like the Manu Tuilagi tackle he's been cited for," former Ireland captain O'Driscoll said on Twitter when news of the citing broke.

Tuilagi appeared to make a high challenge on Cloete in the 49th minute incident after the Munster openside had dropped to the floor to grab Jonny May's kick and risen to his feet.

In a statement, European Professional Club Rugby said: "An independent Disciplinary Committee consisting of Pamela Woodman (Scotland), Chair, Roger Morris (Wales) and Nigel Williams (Wales) heard evidence and submissions from Tuilagi, who pleaded not guilty to the offence, from the player's legal representative, Sam Jones, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.

"The Committee found that Tuilagi had committed a reckless act of foul play in that his shoulder had made contact with Cloete's head, however, the Committee was not satisfied that the offence had warranted a red card.

"The citing complaint was therefore dismissed and Tuilagi is free to play."