Paul O'Connell will take up a new coaching role with the Ireland U20s, the IRFU has confirmed.

The Ireland and Munster legend will take up the position of assistant coach alongside newly appointed head coach Noel McNamara and fellow assistant coaches Ambrose Conboy and Tom Tierney.

The 38-year-old O'Connell retired from rugby in February of last year due to the severe hamstring injury he sustained in the 2015 Rugby World Cup. He won three Six Nations titles with Ireland, including a Grand Slam in 2009.

His club career with Munster yielded two European Cups as well as three Celtic Leagues.

Since retiring, he has worked in an advisory capacity with the Munster Academy.

Ireland's 2018 U20 Six Nations begins with an away clash against France in Brive on 2 February.