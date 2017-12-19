Montpellier have offered CJ Stander an eye-watering €840,000 a year to leave Munster and ply his trade in the Top 14.

The Ireland back-row has been on their radar for a while, with his IRFU contract up a the end of the current campaign.

Negotiations are ongoing between Stander and the Union but it's believed an initial offer fell short of what the player expected.

The Irish Examiner report that the French club have put a massive package on the table to get Stander, one which dwarfs the €400,000-per-year offer from the IRFU.

Last week Peter O'Mahony committed to the province by signing a new three-year central contract but only after a lengthy period of speculation that he would be lured to other shores, though Simon Zebo will head for France next season.