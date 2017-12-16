Munster's Champions Cup rivals Racing 92 kept alive their quarter-final hopes by claiming a comfortable Pool 4 victory over Castres in Paris.

The bonus-point win moved them level on points with leaders Munster, who play away at Leicester tomorrow at 5.30pm.

The win was secured thanks to tries from Leone Nakarawa, Virimi Vakatawa, Dimitri Szarzewski and Louis Dupichot, while Maxime Machenaud added a penalty and two conversions, and Teddy Iribaren one conversion.

Rory Kockott converted his own try for Castres, but Racing won comfortably despite having their Argentina international wing Juan Imhoff sent off for foul play midway through the second half.

