Matt Healy ran in four tries as Connacht crushed Brive 55-10 at the Sportsground to make it four wins from four in the Challenge Cup.

The Pool 5 leaders were on the board within five minutes after Healy gathered a Jack Carty cross-kick to touch down.

Healy extended the lead to 10 from a penalty before Brive replied with a try scored and converted by full-back Gaetan Germain.

Carty then did the same for Connacht to make it 17-7 but a penalty for the visitors just before the break made it a seven-point game.

That was the French side's last time to trouble the scoreboard however as penalty from Carty was quickly followed by Healy's second try.

It got worse for Brive as hooker Mike Tadjer was sent to the bin and Connacht punished the 14 men with Healy sealing his hat-trick.

Tom Farrell and Kieran Marmion got in on the act, scoring a try either side of Healy's fourth as the Westerners eased to victory in front of a crowd of 5,572.