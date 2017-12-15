Tadhg Furlong has signed a three year IRFU contract to remain at Leinster up to June 2021.



The tighthead made his Ireland debut against Wales in 2015 before being named in the squad for the Rugby World Cup.

The Campile native featured against Romania in that tournament and went on to make his 6 Nations debut the following spring featuring off the bench against the Welsh.



He start edin Chicago as Ireland recorded their first ever win over New Zealand as well as every game of the 2017 Six Nations Championship.



Selected for the 2017 British & Irish Lions squad, Furlong was the starting tighthead for all three Test matches against New Zealand.



The 25-year-old made his debut for Leinster against Newport Gwent Dragons in November 2013 and has won 73 caps for this province.

Furlong said he feels he has built on the chances given to him: "I am delighted to have signed a contract with the IRFU to continue to play with Leinster.

"I got a number of opportunities over the past few seasons that have helped me to develop as a player and I want to continue to develop and be successful with both Leinster and Ireland."

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said Furlong's progress has been rewarded: "As a young prop still learning his trade Tadhg has shown enormous growth over the past 18 months.

"He learned a lot from his experience at RWC15 and has kicked on since that tournament to produce consistently impressive performances for Ireland, Leinster and the Lions."

Leinster CEO Mick Dawson added: "This is great news for Leinster and Ireland. Tadhg is a product of the Leinster Youths system and has come through New Ross, into our age grade system into our senior team and now to the highest honours with Ireland and the Lions.

"His signature is a huge boost as we look to build in the coming seasons. Securing home grown and young talent like Tadhg is a key part of the Leinster way."