Munster coach Johann van Graan gives hooker Kevin O'Byrne his first European start in Sunday's Champions Cup clash against Leicester Tigers in Welford Road (5.30pm).



O’Byrne and winger Darren Sweetnam are promoted from the bench with Andrew Conway and Rhys Marshall continuing to follow return to play protocols after after sustaining knocks to the head during last weekend’s home win against the English side.



Keith Earls and Niall Scannell are notable returnees from respective hamstring and thumb injuries and are included in the match-day 23.



Billy Holland again continues in the second row having already started all 13 of Munster’s games so far this season.



Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.



Replacements: Niall Scannell, Brian Scott, John Ryan, Darren O’Shea, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Keith Earls.

Darragh Leader

In the Challenge Cup, Connacht make three changes for their clash with Brive at the Sportsground on Saturday at 3pm.

Darragh Leader, James Connolly and James Mitchell all come into the side for the Pool 5 clash.

Kieran Keane's charges secured a bonus point 36-31 win away to the French Top14 side on Saturday last.

Connacht: Darragh Leader, Cian Kelleher, Pita Ahki Bundee Aki, Matt Healy, Jack Carty. James Mitchell; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux, Cillian Gallagher, James Connolly, Eoghan Masterson (capt)

Replacements: Tom McCartney, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, James Cannon, John Muldoon, Kieran Marmion, Tom Farrell, Tiernan O’Halloran

Listen to exclusive Champions Cup radio commentary of Leicester v Munster on RTÉ Radio One’s Sunday Sport programme (kick-off 5.30pm) and live updates on RTÉ.ie and the News Now app.

Live updates of Leinster v Exeter Chiefs on Saturday (kick-off 3.15pm) on RTÉ.ie and the News Now app.