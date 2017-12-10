Saracens' Champions Cup clash with Clermont-Auvergne has been rearranged for Monday but will be played behind closed doors.

The game at Allianz Park was originally scheduled for Sunday but "adverse weather conditions" around the stadium saw the game called off.

With no sign of the weather improving, the decision has been made to play the game with no spectators in attendance, kicking off at 5.30pm.

European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement on Sunday evening: "The postponed Champions Cup, Round 3 fixture between Saracens and ASM Clermont Auvergne will now be played tomorrow (Monday, 11 December) at Allianz Park with the kick-off scheduled for 5.30pm (local time).

"With continuing adverse weather conditions expected in the vicinity of the stadium, it has been decided that due to health and safety concerns, the Pool 2 match will be played behind closed doors and no spectators will be permitted to attend.

"Only necessary staff and accredited working media will have access to the venue.

"EPCR would like to thank all match ticket holders for their understanding."

The clash, pitting the top two sides in Pool Two against each other, is a repeat of last year's final, in which Saracens triumphed 28-17 at Murrayfield in May to retain their European crown.