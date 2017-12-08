Iain Henderson will captain Ulster for Sunday's crucial Champions Cup tie against Harlequins in the absence of Rory Best. (Twickenham Stoop, 1.00pm)

Henderson steps in to deputise for team captain Best, who is ruled out because of a foot infection.

Jacob Stockdale, who impressed in Ireland's November series, and Rob Herring also start for Ulster this weekend.

Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney will join their Henderson in the back row, with Alan O'Connor and Kieran Treadwell retained in the second row.

Wiehahn Herbst, who missed the recent games against Benetton and Dragons due to a calf injury, is selected in the front row alongside Herring and Callum Black.

John Cooney and Christian Lealiifano will once again combine in the half-back positions, while Stuart McCloskey and Tommy Bowe are retained in midfield.

Stockdale joins Craig Gilroy, who scored a brace of tries last weekend at Rodney Parade, and Charles Piutau in the back three to complete the starting XV.

Ulster: C Piutau; C Gilroy, T Bowe, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; C Lealiifano, J Cooney; C Black, R Herring, W Herbst; A O'Connor, K Treadwell; I Henderson (captain), S Reidy, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, R Kane, M Rea, C Henry, P Marshall, P Nelson, L Ludik.

