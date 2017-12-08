Robbie Henshaw and Rob Kearney will make a return to Leinster's starting XV as they travel to face Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup on Sunday (5.30pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1).

Henshaw has recovered from a hamstring injury to take his place in the centre alongside Garry Ringrose outside him at 13. This is Ringrose's second game of the season and his first time to pair up with Henshaw in this campaign.

Rob Kearney comes into the number 15 jersey following Ireland's successful November Series, with Fergus McFadden on the right wing and captain Isa Nacewa on the left.

Luke McGrath and Johnny Sexton will take up the starting positions in the half-backs.

Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong complete an experienced front row, while Devin Toner returns behind them with the 39-times capped Australian Scott Fardy beside him.

In the back row, Rhys Ruddock starts at blind side with Seán O'Brien selected at open side and Jack Conan completing the team.

Leinster: Rob Kearney; Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa; Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Rhys Ruddock, Seán O'Brien, Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Michael Bent, James Ryan, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Jordan Larmour.