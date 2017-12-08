Former Ireland international Geordan Murphy is set to take over as head coach of Cardiff Blues, according to a report on Wales Online.

Murphy is currently an assistant coach with Leicester, but is considered to be the favourite to replace Danny Wilson at the Arms Park.

Wilson is due to step down from the role at the end of the season, following a three-year stint in the position.

Wales Online reports that the interview process for the role has already been completed and that Murphy is understood to be the desired candidate.

Murphy earned 72 caps while playing for Ireland and was part of the team that won the 2009 Six Nations Grand Slam.

RTÉ Sport has contacted Cardiff Blues for a response.