The Irish Independent report this morning that French club Montpellier are ready to offer CJ Stander a big-money switch to the Top 14. They want the back-row and are willing to splash the cash.

As things stand, negotiations are ongoing between Stander's representatives and the IRFU in an effort to keep the player at home. The initial offer from the Union is believed to have fallen short of what the player expected.

With Peter O'Mahony now likely to stay in Ireland, Munster will also be keen to tie down Stander, who joined the province in 2012. The South African qualified to play for Ireland in 2016 and has made 18 appearances to date.