Following reports that Jordi Murphy is to make the switch from Leinster to Ulster, RTÉ Sport now understands that a formal announcement on the move will be made before the end of the week.

In his seven-year spell with Leinster, Murphy has played 95 games for the province. However, since recovering from a knee injury picked up while playing for Ireland in the historic win over New Zealand in Chicago, the flanker has fallen out of favour with coach Leo Cullen.

He has struggled to nail down a starting berth this season with the likes of Sean O'Brien, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan all ahead of him in the pecking order.

The switch to Les Kiss' side for next season should give Murphy a chance to establish himself again in the back row position, while also highlighting to Joe Schmidt his worth regarding his international prospects.

The 26-year-old currently has 18 caps for Ireland, with his most recent appearance in the green jersey coming in the narrow win over Fiji on the 18 November.

Listen to exclusive Champions Cup radio commentary of Exeter v Leinster on RTÉ Radio One’s Sunday Sport programme (kick-off 5.30pm).

Live updates of Munster v Leicester on Saturday (7.35pm) and Sunday’s games featuring Harlequins v Ulster (1pm) and Exeter v Leinster (5.30pm) on RTÉ.ie and the News Now app.