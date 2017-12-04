Leinster will wait until the end of the week before making a decision on the availability of Robbie Henshaw for their Champions Cup clash with Exeter at Sandy Park on Sunday.

The Ireland international reported a tightness in his hamstring ahead of the Autumn international against Argentina and will be assessed further this week.

Garry RIngrose, who recovered from a shoulder injury and made a try-scoring first appearance of the season away to Treviso at the weekend and came through unscathed, as did Josh van der Flier.

The 24-year-old is likely to be named among the replacements for the clash with Exeter, having sat out the November international series.

Mick Kearney is also available after shaking off an AC joint injury, while Dan Leavy’s fitness remains a doubt with a hamstring strain.

James Ryan will also be looked at after he suffered a knock to his shoulder in Ireland’s victory over Argentina.