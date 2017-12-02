James Lowe marked his Leinster debut with two tries in their 36-10 win over Treviso, while Garry Ringrose also scored on his return.

New Zealander Lowe, who signed from the Chiefs during the summer, scored the first of five Leinster tries in the 16th minute.

Jordi Murphy also crossed the line as the visitors opened up a 17-3 lead at the break, Ross Byrne adding seven points with the boot.

The Italian outfit were first to score after the pause when Juan Ignacio Brex crashed over from close range.

But Ringrose, making his first appearance of the season after shoulder surgery, soon put an end to Treviso’s comeback when he found room to go over out wide before Lowe set up Luke McGrath for the bonus-point try with Brex in the sin-bin.

There was still time for Lowe to get another as Leinster moved to second place in Conference B.