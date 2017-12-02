It's been a good few days for Johann van Graan.

Reunited with family after six long weeks on Thursday, he then started his Munster reign with a comprehensive bonus-point victory against Ospreys at Irish Independent Park.

After a long goodbye to Rassie Erasmus, the new man finally settled into the dugout to see the hosts power past an under-strength visiting outfit and Van Graan said afterwards he already feels right at home.

"I'm very glad they're over here," he said of his family.

"I haven't seen them in six weeks. It was fantastic to play with my boys and see my wife again. We've got a long journey ahead of us in Ireland.

"We've just got to take it day by day. The people of Limerick have been fantastic to us. Everybody wants to help and make us feel comfortable. We're very grateful for that."

Sam Arnold, Darren Sweetnam and Chris Cloete tries sent Munster in at the break 24-5 ahead, with Rory Scannell and Jack O'Donoghue adding the icing in the second half.

It sets Van Graan up nicely for a blockbusting period which includes a Champions Cup double-header with Leicester Tigers and a festive derby clash against Leinster.

So much for easing into the job, but the South African is relishing the festive flurry of challenges.

"There were some really good individual performances," he added of the Ospreys win.

"A five-pointer, I'll take that every day of the week. We spoke about consistency and the team a lot this week. We're going to set out to improve the individuals. We're every happy.

"Every game in Europe is pretty big. I'm looking forward to it on a personal note. We'll gather on Monday morning and start our planning and preparation for Saturday."