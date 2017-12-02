Zebre closed the gap on opponents Connacht with a 24-10 victory in their Conference A Guinness Pro14 clash in Parma.

Two penalties from Carlo Canna gave Zebre a 6-0 half-time lead, the latter coming after the Italians had seen a try ruled out by the TMO.

Connacht were back in it early in the second half when Tom Farrell made the most of a mistake in the home defence and raced over to score.

Steve Crosbie landed the conversion to put the the 2016 winners 7-6 ahead.

Another penalty from Canna put Michael Bradley's side back in front but their lead did not last long as a penalty from Jack Carty - on for the injured Crosbie - made it 10-9 to Connacht.

The Italians restored their advantage with a try from Johan Meyer which was converted by Canna to give them a 16-10 lead and added a Canna drop-goal and a try from Giamba Venditti to ease to victory.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport after the game, head coach Kieran Keane said: "I’m disappointed; it’s a bit of a head-scratcher, that one.

"We didn’t have a lot of energy in the tank today or willingness. Everything broke down on us.

"All the option-taking was a bit average, to be fair.

"They are a good side, they’re playing at home, you knew their tails would be up.

"We talked a lot about that during the week, our preparation was really good.

"I’m going to have to sit down and talk it through with the coaches. Some individuals didn’t endear themselves too well.

"[No bonus point] just exacerbates the issue for us. The changing room is definitely quiet and everyone is reflecting."

Zebre: Matteo Minozzi;.Mattia Bellini (Ciaran Gaffney 78), Giulio Bisegni, Tommaso Boni, Giovanbattista Venditti, Carlo Canna, Marcello Violi (Guglielmo Palazzani 69); Andrea Lovotti, Oliviero Fabiani, Danio Chistolini (Eduardo Bello 57), Leonard Krumov, George Biagi (capt) (David Sisi 57), Maxime Mbanda (Jacopo Sarto 78), Johan Meyer, Renato Giammarioli.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Cian Kelleher, Peta Ahki, Tom Farrell, Matt Healy, Steve Crosbie (Jack Carty 59), Kieran Marmion (James Mitchell 59); Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt (Dave Heffernan 72), Finlay Bealham (Conor Carey 72), Ultan Dillane, James Cannon, Eoghan Masterson, James Connolly (Naulia Dawai 54), John Muldoon (capt).