Ireland’s Test against New Zealand in November 2018 will be broadcast live on RTÉ television.

Joe Schmidt’s men will host the back-to-back world champions as part of next year’s Guinness Series at the Aviva Stadium.

The station has also retained the rights to broadcast the autumn internationals for a further four years, until 2021.

RTÉ.ie/sport will have minute-by-minute match coverage alongside news, analysis and interviews.

RTÉ has been awarded exclusive Irish free-to-air rights to the games across television, radio, online and mobile as part of a four-year extension to their existing contract.

The matches will be live and exclusively free-to-air on RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and on RTÉ Radio.

RTÉ Player will also have 21 day catch-up of all games, as well as extras including interviews and analysis.

Ireland lost 21-9 last year

The deal also incorporates the rights to broadcast Ireland’s U20 Six Nations matches and includes live coverage of the final stages of the Ulster Bank League alongside RTÉ2’s rugby magazine show Against The Head as part of RTÉ’s commitment to domestic rugby.

Ryle Nugent, Group Head of Sport, RTÉ, said: "I'm delighted that RTÉ has retained rights to the Guinness Series of Autumn Internationals until 2021 in addition to the final stages of the Ulster Bank League and Ireland taking on the All Blacks next year is set to be a great sporting occasion

"RTÉ Sport look forward to sharing that, and many more enthralling fixtures over the next four years across television, radio, online and mobile".

IRFU CEO Philip Browne said: "We are delighted to be working with RTÉ for the Guinness Series for the next four years. This year’s series featured three sold-out games, each of which made for compelling viewing.

"Live sporting events are some of the only programmes that can continue to gather the entire family around the TV, so we are look forward to working with RTÉ to bring these big games into people’s living rooms each November."