Garry Ringrose will make his seasonal debut for Leinster against Benetton after recovering from shoulder surgery, while new signing James Lowe will see action for the first time.

Ireland centre Ringrose has not played since the second game against Japan during the summer.

Kiwi Lowe, who has signed from the Chiefs, makes his bow on the left wing against the Italians at Stadio Monigo tomorrow (3.30pm) in the Guinness Pro14.

Second row Ian Nagle is also set to start for the first time this season, while Ireland internationals Dave Kearney, Luke McGrath (capt), Jack McGrath and James Tracy all return.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour; Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Noel Reid, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (capt); Jack McGrath, James Tracy, Andrew Porter; Ian Nagle, Scott Fardy; Jordi Murphy, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Ed Byrne, Vakh Abdaladze, Mick Kearney, Max Deegan, Nick McCarthy, Fergus McFadden, Rory O'Loughlin.

We are back in action on Saturday evening as Ospreys visit Irish Independent Park at 5.30pm in the Guinness PRO14! #MUNvOSP



We secured victory over Dragons in our last home clash with JJ Hanrahan kicking seven from seven!



Terrace tickets available ⬇️ https://t.co/u8ozfmi2k5 pic.twitter.com/a81zbLPfdF — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 30, 2017

There are two changes to the Munster side that secured a bonus-point victory away to Zebre last weekend as Ian Keatley and John Ryan return from international duty to start against Ospreys at Irish Independent Park tomorrow (5.30pm).

It will be Johann van Graan's first home game in charge as the Conference A side take on the Welsh team, who are bottom of the table.

Munster: Simon Zebo, Darren Sweetnam, Sam Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton, Ian Keatley, James Hart; Liam O’Connor, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (capt), Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Brian Scott, Stephen Archer, Darren O’Shea, Sean O’Connor, Duncan Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Calvin Nash.

Pita Ahki starts in Italy

Connacht head coach Kieran Keane has included new signing Pita Ahki among his starting XV to face Zebre on Saturday (1.15pm).

Ahki, who came off the bench to make his debut against Cardiff last week, will make his first start for the province as they travel to Italy.

The Connacht side features a new half-back pairing with Steve Crosbie starting at out-half and Kieran Marmion back at scrum-half following his return from international duty.

In the pack, Shane Delahunt, who scored two tries against Cardiff, starts at hooker where he is flanked by Denis Buckley at loosehead and Finlay Bealham at tighthead.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; Cian Kelleher, Pita Ahki, Tom Farrell, Matt Healy; Steve Crosbie, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham; Ultan Dillane, James Cannon; Eoghan Masterson, James Connolly, John Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Cillian Gallagher, Naulia Dawai, James Mitchell, Jack Carty, Eoin Griffin.