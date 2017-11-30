Connacht have been handed a boost with the news that flanker Sean O’Brien has signed a contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2020.

The 22-year-old Galway native has made over 40 appearances for the province since making his senior debut in 2015 and has represented Ireland at all under-age levels.

O’Brien's current deal was due to expire next year but he has now committed his future to the Westerners: "I’m absolutely delighted to extend my contract with my home province," he said.

"In the coming two years I hope to represent the people and the club of Connacht with pride. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and hope to fulfil my personal ambitions and bring further success to the club."

Connacht Head Coach, Kieran Keane added: "We are delighted that Sean has committed to Connacht Rugby for another two years.

"Sean is a local boy, from a local club (Galwegians) and we are thrilled to see the way he has progressed through our academy and into our senior professional side. I have no doubt Sean will continue to sustain that level of progress in the years ahead with Connacht Rugby."