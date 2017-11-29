Wales star Jamie Roberts faced possible disciplinary action by his club Harlequins if he had not returned from Test duty this week.

The Quins centre, who has won 94 caps, reported back for club training on Tuesday.

It is thought that Quins, Roberts and his representatives were involved in discussions during the past couple of days after the player initially intimated that he wanted to remain with Wales.

Roberts, though, is now on domestic duty ahead of Quins tackling European champions Saracens at the Twickenham Stoop in five days’ time.

Three other Wales squad members – Gloucester back Owen Williams, Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland, and Exeter prop Tomas Francis – are also with their clubs.

Wales’ autumn series finale against South Africa on Saturday falls outside the World Rugby autumn Test match window, and England’s Premiership clubs have a blanket approach not to release players for those games.

That policy remains unchanged and in force this week, but Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau is currently with the Wales squad and is available for Test team selection, along with Bath’s on-loan Cardiff Blues prop Scott Andrews.

Bath could be sanctioned by Premiership Rugby if, as expected, Faletau plays against the Springboks. It is further understood that 69 times-capped Faletau has a clause in his Bath contract giving him full release for Wales.

In terms of any Bath punishment, a precedent was set when Premiership Rugby fined Northampton £60,000 after they released Wales wing George North to face Australia outside the 2013 autumn window.

Wales’ preparations, meanwhile, have been dealt a double setback with lock Jake Ball and flanker Justin Tipuric both being released from the squad due to injury.

The Welsh Rugby Union announced that Ball suffered a dislocated shoulder during the 33-18 defeat against New Zealand three days ago and will undergo surgery.

Tipuric suffered a thigh muscle injury in the same match and will be heading back to his regional team the Ospreys for ongoing treatment.