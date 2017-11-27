Ireland have climbed to third in the rugby world rankings following Scotland's 24-point win over Australia in Murrayfield.

Ireland's rating remains unchanged in the wake of their nine point win over Argentina on Saturday.

But the Wallabies record-breaking loss in Edinburgh has seen them drop 1.8 rating points and fall one place below Joe Schmidt's team.

Elsewhere, rugby's top ten remains unchanged aside from France and Argentina, who swap places following the former's 23-23 draw with Japan in Paris.

Argentina, despite suffering their eighth successive loss in Dublin, move up one spot to eighth place.

World rankings

1 (=) New Zealand – 93.992

2. (=) England – 90.873

3. (+1) Ireland – 86.394

4. (-1) Australia – 85.495

5. (=) South Africa – 84.906

6. (=) Scotland – 84.117

7. (=) Wales – 80.988

8. (+1) Argentina – 78.229

9. (-1) France – 78.0910

10. (=) Fiji – 77.93