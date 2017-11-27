Adam Byrne is hoping that his versatility will stand to him in the battle for Ireland selection.

The Leinster back made his debut on the wing in the 28-19 win over Argentina in Dublin on Saturday.

Centre Chris Farrell injured his knee on the hour mark and was replaced by Munster team-mate Andrew Conway, who went straight to the right wing, meaning that it was the 23-year-old, who made his club debut under Joe Schmidt aged 18, who went into the centre.

With a long list of experienced and not so experienced wingers – Keith Earls, Dave Kearney, Jacob Stockdale, Darren Sweetnam, Conway – jostling in the queue, Byrne is hoping to benefit from his adaptability.

"Hopefully I've showed the coaches that I can play in other positions," he said after the game.

"I was maybe a little bit naive not [preparing for] 13 as much but that's the thing with the team, everyone rallied behind me and looked out for me.

"Bundee [Aki], Rob [Kearney], Johnny [Sexton], CJ [Stander] even on the kick-offs, everyone looks out for each other and it was actually a good experience to play 13."

Byrne made his senior debut five years ago and he revealed just how much it meant to reach this level, a home international debut against a top-tier nation, and admitted that he struggled to keep his emotions in check.

He said: "I tried to tell myself I wouldn’t [cry], I tried to not let the emotions get to me.

"But it’s been something I’ve looked at since I was a little kid and it is hard to keep them under control when the anthem’s playing.

"It was amazing. It hasn’t really sunk in yet

"From finding out on the Tuesday, that was incredible, and then getting over that, Wednesday was a day off and the team was announced on Thursday. My phone has been hopping.

"It was a really nice mixture of nerves and excitement and I kind of like that. I just needed to stay focused on the game. It’s been incredible. I can’t wait to really reflect on it.

"Once the squad was named, I was delighted and I just wanted to get in there. [Joe] didn’t treat me any different to anyone else.

"I thought maybe after the Fiji game that that was my chance gone, but for me, I just wanted to learn as much as possible.

"We have a great coaching staff and the best players in Ireland here.

"I was a reserve last week [against Fiji[ and even just to experience the whole atmosphere and the warm-up was incredible. I was thinking ‘this is where I want to be’. It was incredible to get the nod.

"He's expecting me to know my detail. I try to take as much on board and try not to mess up."

The ball just evaded the reach of Adam Byrne

Byrne got involved in the action early on against the Pumas and almost capped his first appearance in the green with a try, Conor Murray’s cross-kick taking a wicked bounce as the Kill man was set to pounce.

He said: "Once the move was called I was looking at the opposite winger, and he’s good in the air.

"Once I’d seen him going infield I knew was me against the scrum-half, and I’d back myself in the air anyway against most people.

"I was just hoping the kick would be hanging enough so I could get underneath it. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be."