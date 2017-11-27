Ireland are set to face New Zealand in the 2018 November series and may even get two chances to topple the All Blacks.

Joe Schmidt's side have only once beaten the back-to-back World Cup winners, famously claiming a victory in Chicago last year.

Speaking in the aftermath of Ireland's three-win Guinness Series, Schmidt, quoted in the Irish Independent, said of next year's autumn fixtures: "You never know the Tier 2 (team) until later but I think it is Argentina and New Zealand.

"We are very conscious of looking after the provinces as well. Wales playing next week (against South Africa) - the week before Europe - I think it makes it very tough for their regional teams leading into Europe.

"It is a little bit of a compromise I suppose."

While there is no official word yet, Schmidt said that he was open to an add-on fixture, possibly abroad.

He said: "At this stage (it is just three games). Again, we'll always get asked for a fourth game.

"We haven't had a formal request from anyone yet but if there is one, as we got for the match in Chicago, then we'd consider it if it comes up and we'd try and stay in touch with the provincial coaches and see if we can make it work."