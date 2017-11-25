Jacob Stockdale describes his man of the match performance as "pretty special" for him. pic.twitter.com/kwfSSvVZhN

Man of the Match Jacob Stockdale says there's a lot of rugby to be played before he can be sure of a place in the side for the 2018 Six Nations championship.

Stockdale scored two tries either side of half time in Ireland's 28-19 win over Argentina in the final game of the 2017 November series.

Afterwards, he told RTÉ Sport that coach Joe Schmidt had challenged him to get into the game early on.

"It's pretty special for me. Joe challenged me throughout the week to get stuck into the game so I felt like I did that so I was pretty happy.

"It's been a phenomenal experience. Being surrounded by quality players here makes it a lot more enjoyable. To get three big wins against big nations has been really, really enjoyable.

"Argentina were always going to have their time in the game so it's a wee bit disappointing not to perform for the full eighty minutes. There's a few learnings there.

Asked about whether he'd be back for the Six Nations, he simply said, "there's a lot of rugby to be played between now and then."