It's past full-time at the Aviva Stadium, so that means it's time for the ''I must have been watching a different game" player ratings.

(Aside: These are obviously important as players pay attention to them. Switching codes, Frank Lampard once phoned up a tabloid journalist to berate him over his rating in a match. A journalist could write a 3,000 word hit-piece calling a specific sportsman every name under the sun, and attacking his family into the bargain, but it still wouldn't wound the way a rating of '5' in the player ratings would.)

The bulk of Ireland's A-listers were restored to the starting team after the experimentation against Fiji. Munster's Ulsterman Chris Farrell retained his place from last week thanks to Robbie Henshaw's injury.

In Ronan O'Gara's estimation, Argentina came to Dublin with the ambition of getting the game over with so they could go on holiday.

After 80 minutes this evening, they still have yet to register a single win in Dublin, yet they confounded O'Gara's half-time verdict. In Mick Doyle speak, they won the second half and made for the flatter evening for the hosts than many might have anticipated after the opening skirmishes.

Either way, the 28-19 win leaves Ireland three from three in the November series.

Rob Kearney 9/10

Rob Kearney makes a burst in the opening half against Argentina

He hasn't been flavour of the month among Irish supporters hungry for variety but he delivered one of the strongest displays for Ireland in ages.

He ran with purpose, beat defenders regularly and was strong under the high ball when required. Didn't miss a single tackle and executed a couple of important last ditch hits in the second half.

A superb display and a rebuke to those eager to see him put out to pasture at international level.

Adam Byrne 7/10

The debutant had a quiet afternoon and didn't threaten the opposition defence as much as his exuberant counterpart on the opposite wing.

However, he was unlucky not to score in the first half when he almost latched onto a Conor Murray kick only to be foiled by the bounce of the ball.

Happily, he avoided any howlers and defended well when called upon.

Chris Farrell 8/10

Brilliant pass for the opening Irish try, drawing in two tacklers and opening the space for Sexton and Stockdale to work a score.

Farrell was combative and lively in the first half and was a potential Man of the Match candidate in the opening half hour.

His influence was greatly diminished in the second half.

Bundee Aki 7/10

Defensively the most pro-active of the Irish backs, he was quieter in attack and cumulatively gained less than 10 metres across the 80 minutes.

We're still waiting to see the Connacht player at his attacking best in an Irish jersey.

Jacob Stockdale 9/10

Perfect series for the winger and picked up the Man of the Match gong after collecting a brace of tries.

Picked a terrific line for his second try and had the boldness and confidence to round the final defender and touch down in the corner.

Johnny Sexton 8/10

Another assured and commanding performance from the out-half. A poor conversion following Stander's try was his only major error.

Aside from that, kicked well from both tee and hand. He was also a constant menace in broken play, feeding Stockdale for the winger's two tries.

Conor Murray 7/10

Not his most dazzling display and his box kicking was less on the mark than in other games. Still, he managed the game well, in the opening half in particular.

Cian Healy 8/10

Assaulted by back-slaps after the scrum effort which delivered Ireland their second kickable penalty of the day.

Delivered a powerful display in the tight and the loose during his hour on the pitch. His only blemish was the concession of a penalty early in the second half.

Rory Best 7/10

Rory Best is tackled by Argentina's Marcos Kremer

Faultless day on the lineouts as all his arrows found their target. It was a typically willing and workmanlike display from Best in general play.

The 35-year old hooker played all 80 minutes and shows no sign of age or fatigue.

Conceded a penalty in the second half with Ireland under severe pressure and received a tongue lashing from the referee

Tadhg Furlong 8/10

A typically all-action display in the tight and in the loose.

Furlong made 14 tackles across the 80 minutes and beat four opposition defenders, more than any other Irish player, with the exception of Rob Kearney.

The prefix 'world class' is now routinely attached to the Wexford born prop after a bumper year. Ireland thoroughly dominated Argentina in the front row - a fanciful notion a decade ago - and that has so much to do with the power of the Leinster prop.

James Ryan 8/10

James Ryan and CJ Stander combine to tackle Ramiro Moyano

Called ashore on the 48th minute with a suspicion of injury. The 21-year old Ryan delivered a competent and assured performance in his third appearance in an Irish shirt.

The Leinster player made all his tackles and was a strong presence in the lineout. Can be positive about the future. Clearly, an international class player in the making.

Iain Henderson 6/10

Quiet afternoon for the Ulster second row as he didn't make much of an impact in the loose.

Peter O'Mahony 7/10

Executed an excellent turnover in his own 22 in the third quarter of the match but aside from that it wasn't one of his barnstorming afternoons.

Sean O'Brien 7/10

A powerful display defensively, making 14 tackles without a single missed one. Almost executed a tasty offload in the first half after making a decent half-break.

Unfortunately, Healy wasn't able to pick the ball off his toe. Discipline wise, O'Brien was responsible for the concession of the first kickable penalty of the afternoon, albeit the kick eventually slid wide.

CJ Stander 7.5/10

CJ Stander scoring Ireland's third and final try midway through the second half

Not one of his bigger games in an Irish shirt, despite the second half try. Stander made several carries without gaining too many metres. (20 carries to make 32 metres).

Busy in defence, he made 14 tackles overall but also missed four, more than anyone else in green.

Showed brute strength to grab Ireland's third try at a time when it seemed Argentina might threaten to make a game of it.

Replacements:

Dave Kilcoyne 7/10

A decent showing from the Munster man in the second half. Made his tackles and carried well when required.

James Tracy

Not on long enough to be rated.

John Ryan 6/10

Failed to get hold of the ball in an attacking sense but was careful about making his tackles in his brief cameo appearance.

Devin Toner 6/10

Never got his hands on the ball during his half hour on the field but was diligent in his tackling. A low-key impact from the Leinster second row.

Rhys Ruddock 7/10

A solid if unspectacular cameo appearance after being introduced for Sean O'Brien.

Luke McGrath

Not on long enough to rate.

Ian Keatley

Not on long enough to rate.

Andrew Conway 7/10

Caught a terrific aerial bomb after an Argentinian score and showed well throughout his spell on the pitch.