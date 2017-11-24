Munster have made two changes for Sunday's away Guinness Pro14 clash with Zebre (1.30 kick-off) from the side that defeated Dragons 49-6 at Irish Independent Park last time out.



James Hart makes his first start for Munster at scrum-half in place of the injured Duncan Williams following his summer move from Racing 92.

After scoring his first two tries for Munster off the bench against Dragons, Sam Arnold is promoted to the starting XV in place of Chris Farrell, who starts for Ireland against Argentina on Saturday.

Darren Sweetnam returns from international duty to take his place on the wing after making his Ireland debut against South Africa and scoring his first international try against Fiji.

Simon Zebo maintains his place at full-back with Alex Wootton on the left wing and Rory Scannell at inside centre as JJ Hanrahan, who was 100 per cent off the tee with seven from seven last time out, partners Hart in the half-backs.



There are no changes to the forwards as Billy Holland captains the side having started every single game of Munster’s campaign thus far.

Sweetnam touches down for Ireland



Rhys Marshall is named at hooker with academy player Liam O’Connor and tighthead Stephen Archer on either side of the front row.



Jean Kleyn partners Holland in the engine room and Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete and Robin Copeland form the back row.



Academy scrum-half Jack Stafford is in line to make his Munster debut off the bench with fellow academy man Calvin Nash and out-half Bill Johnston also among the replacements.



Kevin O’Byrne, Brian Scott and Ciaran Parker provide the front row cover with Darren O’Shea set to make his second senior appearance of the campaign as academy lock Sean O’Connor completes the forward cover.



Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Sam Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, James Hart; Liam O'Connor, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Jack O'Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Robin Copeland.



Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Brian Scott, Ciaran Parker, Darren O'Shea, Sean O'Connor, Jack Stafford, Bill Johnston, Calvin Nash.