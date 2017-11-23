Leinster coach Leo Cullen is able to recall a number of players from injury, including captain Isa Nacewa, as well as handing a first senior start to Josh Murphy for the clash with the Dragons at the RDS on Friday, kick-off 7.35.

Jordan Larmour starts at fullback with Fergus McFadden selected on the right wing having receovered from a hamstring injury. On the left wing Nacewa captains the side on his first Leinster start since the loss to the Cheetahs in September.

It is also his 175th cap for Leinster since his debut in September 2008 against the Cardiff Blues.

In the centre, Noel Reid and Rory O'Loughlin are partnered together for the fourth time this season, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne are the half backs.

Ed Byrne, Seán Cronin and Michael Bent start in the front row with Ross Molony and Scott Fardy behind them in the second.

In the back row, there is a first start for Josh Murphy who made his debut against Glasgow Warriors off the bench. Murphy is joined by Jordi Murphy who started for Ireland last weekend against Fiji and by Max Deegan who starts at No 8.

Should he be introduced, Richardt Strauss will win his 150th cap for Leinster against the Dragons, while there is also a first involvement of the season for Ian Nagle who has returned from a pectoral muscle injury.

Here is your Ulster team to play @BenettonRugby on Friday night 👇



Full match-day squad details ➡ https://t.co/BK6suV61LI



Ticketing info ➡ https://t.co/O89hyX25yi#SUFTUM pic.twitter.com/o3HyEpeBuk — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) November 23, 2017

Ulster face Benetton Rugby at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow, kick-off 7.05pm - an encounter where Paul Marshall could become just the fifth player from the province to reach the 200-cap milestone, as he is named among the replacements.

Christian Lealiifano will captain the side from inside centre, where he is joined in midfield by Louis Ludik. John Cooney and Peter Nelson are paired at half-back, while Craig Gilroy, Tommy Bowe and Charles Piutau form an exciting back three.



Tight-head prop Ross Kane will make his first senior start of the season, with Callum Black and John Andrew joining him in the front row. Kieran Treadwell, who featured in Ireland's win over Fiji last week, returns to the second row alongside Alan O'Connor.



Aaron Hall and Nick Timoney, both of the Abbey Insurance Ulster Rugby Academy, are named at openside flanker and number 8 respectively, in what will be a senior debut for Ballynahinch clubman Hall. Clive Ross completes the back row.



Fellow Academy forwards Matthew Dalton and Greg Jones are also set for their senior bow, along with South African prop Schalk van der Merwe, as all three are named among the replacements. Rob Herring and Andy Warwick provide the additional front row backup.

Niyi Adeoloukun

Connacht coach Kieran Keane has named his starting XV for the away assignment against the Cardiff Blues, kick-off 7.35pm.

Connacht go into the fixture without Irish internationals Bundee Aki, Kieran Marmion and Ultan Dillane while Jarrad Butler and Craig Ronaldson remain on the injury list.

Niyi Adeoloukun who scored a decisive try in his first start of the season against the Cheetahs starts again on the wing.

Matt Healy on the opposite wing and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran make up the rest of the back three. Eoin Griffin and Tom Farrell make up the centre pairing and while there is no starting position for new signing Pita Ahki, he is named among the replacements.

Jack Carty and Caolin Blade form the half back pairing with Marmion unavailable due to his involvement with the Irish squad. In the pack Dave Heffernan starts at hooker with Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham in at loose head and tighthead respectively. The experienced back row includes flankers Eoin McKeon and Jake Heenan with Captain John Muldoon in at number 8.

Connacht XV: Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Eoin Griffin, Tom Farrell, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Caolin Blade, Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux, James Cannon, Eoin McKeon, Jake Heenan, John Muldoon (Capt)

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Gavin Thornbury, Eoghan Masterson, James Mitchell, Steve Crosbie, Pita Ahk