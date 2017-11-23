England will enter Saturday's climax to the autumn series against Samoa without Dylan Hartley at the helm for the first time in a Test under Eddie Jones.

Hartley has been selected on the bench to enable Jamie George, first choice hooker during the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand, to make his full debut as one of nine changes to the XV that toppled Australia 30-6.

George Ford and Chris Robshaw will co-captain England at Twickenham in Hartley's absence, reprising the roles they played against the Barbarians in a non-cap international in May.

"This week it is an opportunity for some squad members who haven't been playing to put their best foot forward," head coach Jones said.

Injuries to Nathan Hughes and Sam Underhill have resulted in a stopgap back row that sees Robshaw make his first start at openside since Jones took over in 2015, Sam Simmonds given his full debut at number eight and Maro Itoje slot in at six.

Robshaw's move comes despite Jones stating in a newspaper column two years ago that he was only a "six-and-a-half at best".

Every department of the team has been overhauled as part of the most radical surgery undertaken by Jones, whose record in charge stands at 21 wins from 22 Tests.

Ellis Genge starts at loosehead prop as Mako Vunipola misses out on the 23 altogether and George is finally given his chance to impress in the front row right from the start.

Joe Launchbury

Joe Launchbury survives but Courtney Lawes is on the bench after Charlie Ewels was given his spot in the second row.

Behind the scrum, Danny Care displaces Ben Youngs at half-back and Mike Brown returns at full-back after recovering from concussion, forming a back three with the retained Jonny May and Elliot Daly.

Owen Farrell is rested for the second time this autumn and does not even feature on the bench, making way for a new centre partnership of Alex Lozowski and Henry Slade. Jonathan Joseph was dropped on Tuesday.

England: Mike Brown; Jonny May, Henry Slade, Alex Lozowski, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Danny Care; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Dan Cole , Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels; Maro Itoje, Chris Robshaw, Sam Simmonds

Replacements: Dylan Hartley, Joe Marler, Harry Williams, Nick Isiekwe, Courtney Lawes, Ben Youngs, Piers Francis, Semesa Rokoduguni.

Scott Williams

Wales have made three changes from the side beaten by Australia earlier this month for Saturday's clash against world champions New Zealand.

Wing Hallam Amos, centre Scott Williams and scrum-half Rhys Webb all make head coach Warren Gatland's starting line-up at the Principality Stadium.

The team sees Amos replace an injured Liam Williams, while Scott Williams takes over from Jonathan Davies, who is now a long-term absentee with a foot injury, and Webb is preferred to Gareth Davies.

Gatland, though, has named an unchanged pack following the 29-21 Wallabies defeat 19 days ago, with fit-again flanker Justin Tipuric chosen among the replacements, where he is joined by the likes of 93 times-capped centre Jamie Roberts, Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland and Scarlets prop Wyn Jones.

Amos, Scott Williams, who wins his 50th cap, and Webb are only the starting XV survivors following last weekend's dour 13-6 victory over Georgia.

Wales have not beaten the All Blacks since 1953, losing 29 successive Tests against them.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenn, Hallam Amos, Scott Williams, Owen Williams, Steff Evans; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Aaron Shingler, Josh Navidi. Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Wyn Jones, Leon Brown, Cory Hill , Justin Tipuric, Gareth Davies, Rhys Priestland, Jamie Roberts.