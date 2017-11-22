Ronan O'Gara says he is excited and honoured to be offered a coaching job in New Zealand in a press release issued by his new club Crusaders this afternoon.

O'Gara's current club Racing 92 confirmed on Wednesday morning that the former Irish outhalf would be taking up his new post at Crusaders on 1 January 2018.

He is to become the new Crusaders backs coach, replacing Leon MacDonald.

His future employers hailed their new appointment in a press release on Wednesday afternoon. They described O'Gara as a "brilliant player who proved himself an outstanding coach at Racing 92".

In the statement, O'Gara said that New Zealand set the bar in world rugby and he was excited at the prospect of working there.

"New Zealand sets the bar in world rugby, and Super Rugby is recognized as one of the toughest international rugby tournaments," O'Gara said.

"So to coach in New Zealand – for the current Super Rugby champions – is an enticing prospect for any coach.

"I cannot wait to join Scott Robertson, Brad Mooar and Jason Ryan in the BNZ Crusaders coaching group and to work with the outstanding group of players we have,"

O’Gara said. "I have a lot of respect for Scott Robertson, having played against him in two All Blacks v Ireland tests in 2002, and then following his coaching success since.

"I am sure I can learn a lot from him and the other coaches, management and players at the Crusaders and I hope that I can also make a worthy contribution to the group by bringing my own personal experience and flavour to the team."

O'Gara also thanked Racing 92 for allowing him to depart two years before the end of his contract with the French club.

"I am immensely grateful to the Racing 92 club for their understanding and cooperation in allowing me an early release to take up this Crusaders role.

"It is not easy to walk away from the club that gave me my first break in coaching and I will miss all of those I have been lucky enough to work with there.

"This is an exciting next step in my coaching career though and one that my family and I are ready to make.

"It is clear that there is a special and successful culture at the Crusaders, which I feel honoured to be invited to be a part of," O’Gara said.

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson, who led the franchise to their first Super Rugby title in nine years in 2017, said he was thrilled to have O’Gara joining the coaching team:

"The skills and international experience that Ronan brings is the perfect complement to our current coaching group.

"We are lucky to have the continuity of Brad and Jason in their roles, while Ronan will bring his fresh perspective and new ideas, which is always welcomed.

"With our coaching group and playing squad now complete, I can’t wait to get this 2018 season underway."

The club CEO Hamish Riach hailed his arrival.

"Ronan O’Gara is one of rugby’s international super-stars. He was a brilliant player and has gone on to prove himself as an outstanding coach with Racing 92 in Paris.

"The international experience and exceptional skillset that Ronan can bring to this team is fantastic, and we know that Crusaders fans will be excited to have someone of his calibre joining our coaching group as we seek to defend the Super Rugby title in 2018,"