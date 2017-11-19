Ireland captain Rhys Ruddock admitted to frustration after his side scrapped past Fiji at the Aviva.

Ireland scored three tries and eventually saw off the Flying Fijians by three points, thanks to two late Ian Keatley penalties, but for a moment they stood on the edge of a shock defeat.

They conceded 14 turnovers and eight penalties and the forwards only lost two of 17 lineouts.

But the skipper, who was name-checked by Joe Schmidt afterwards as one of the "sore" ones, knew his team almost blew it against the number nine ranked team.

"It was tough, very physical, probably frustrating at times due to some of the errors that Joe spoke about," said the flanker.

"We knew that handing them opportunities to get ball in hand off unstructured play would be inviting them into the game and through our own fault we did that a little bit more of then than we would have liked.

"But [it’s] obviously pleasing to get the result, showed some character to dig in and get the scores we needed at the end."